Round 21 proved to be a seismic one on multiple fronts – and there were a couple of significant disciplinary moments over the last few days, too.

With some talking points in terms of controversial challenges, and the prospect of some charges being handed out by the Match Review Panel, here’s who we think could be in danger..

George Delaney

Without question the big disciplinary incident of the week was George Delaney’s tackle on Lachlan Walmsley that will undoubtedly lead to action on Monday.

The decision to show Delaney a yellow card, rather than a red, was a big talking point during the coverage of the game on Friday evening.

There is a high degree of certainty that challenge will lead to a charge from the Match Review Panel for the young forward on Monday morning.

Whether it is enough to result in a suspension remains to be seen, though.

Lachlan Lam

The start of the round saw a thriller between Leigh Leopards and Leeds Rhinos – and one moment that caught our eye was when Lachlan Lam caught Brodie Croft very high indeed.

It was penalised, and it was sloppy: will it be charged?

Jeremiah Simbiken

Another player who is definitely in danger of a charge this week is Castleford forward Jeremiah Simbiken, who was also shown a yellow card over the weekend.

Simbiken’s high shot on Mikey Lewis was undoubtedly dangerous and is probably going to warrant further action from the Match Review Panel.

Having just come back from a ban, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the forward miss at least one more game after his latest disciplinary incident.

Joe Burgess

One other moment of interest from Saturday’s game between Hull KR and Castleford also involved Simbiken, with the forward this time on the end of a thunderous shot.

That tackle was made by Joe Burgess and it was enough to force Simbiken from the field for a HIA, which he thankfully was able to pass.

But the contact from Burgess seemed to be high, although it wasn’t picked up by the officials on the field. Will it result in a charge?