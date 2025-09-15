With one round of the Super League season remaining, there are some potentially significant disciplinary calls to be made on Monday by the Match Review Panel.

Some players look set to miss a pivotal final round of fixtures after some big moments in Round 26 that could lead to sanctions.

As is traditional on a Monday morning – here are the ones we think could be in real danger..

Matty Lees (St Helens)

The last thing the Saints need at the minute is more disciplinary drama but they could get it in the shape of forward Lees, who was involved in a moment that caught our eye during the closing stages of the first half on Friday.

Lees appeared to catch Lachlan Lam late as he passed away for Keanan Brand’s try, and it’s the type of challenge the authorities have come down heavy on in 2025. Will he be charged?

Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards)

Another late tackle on a passer from the same game came courtesy of Leopards winger Josh Charnley.

For the record, we don’t think hooker Edwin Ipape will be included in this week’s Match Review Panel; there didn’t seem to be enough in his hit that earned him a yellow card, and a sin-bin will certainly be sufficient punishment, you suspect.

Tiaki Chan (Salford Red Devils)

The Salford forward is almost certainly going to be in some trouble after his strike on Huddersfield fullback George Flanagan on Sunday afternoon.

It earned him a yellow card, but it was a clear hit in the face of Flanagan and you would envisage a striking charge is heading the way of the prop.

Sam Luckley (Hull KR)

The Rovers forward was another who was involved in a late hit on a passer, with Wakefield’s Jay Pitts the man in question on Saturday evening. Is he going to be charged too?

Lachlan Fitzgibbon (Warrington Wolves)

Finally this week, one man who will definitely be in danger of a charge from the Match Review Panel is Warrington forward Fitzgibbon. He caught Sam Eseh high, which forced the Hull prop from the field for a HIA that he later failed. That will result in an increased charge if he is indeed punished by the MRP.