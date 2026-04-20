It may well have been a lively weekend in terms of the results in Super League – but the disciplinary side of things was slightly quieter than it usually is.

That means there’s unlikely to be a huge charge sheet when the sanctions are published by the Rugby Football League’s Match Review Panel on Monday afternoon.

But there are still a few players who may catch the eye of the MRP for some incidents that could have gone unnoticed at the time during the matches that took place. Here are the players who are particularly in danger of a call from the governing body after what happened in Round 8 of the season.

As we said, it’s likely to be a quieter one – but there will still be some charges..

Joe Ofahengaue

The Leigh Leopards forward could be in hot water with the disciplinary process after a pretty ugly incident during the win at York Knights on Friday night. Ofahengaue caught Sam Cook with a definite swinging arm in the closing stages of the first half in North Yorkshire – and it’s definitely going to warrant a closer look.

It may well head to a charge for the prop, too.

Rhyse Martin

Hull KR’s win in Toulouse on Friday evening passed by without too much drama. But there was one moment late on which involved Robins forward Rhyse Martin, who caught Reuben Rennie high with a tackle that was penalised on the field, and which could also warrant a charge too.

Jarrod O’Connor

Another high tackle, and another big name who could be under the microscope from the disciplinary panel perhaps. Leeds hooker Jarrod O’Connor was penalised for a high shot during the win at Huddersfield on Friday evening – and he’s another player that may well be worrying over a call from the RFL on Monday!