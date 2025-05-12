The 2025 Challenge Cup semi-finals have been and gone – with Hull KR and Warrington Wolves booking their spot at Wembley next month.

With only two games across the weekend and four Super League teams in action, it does mean it will be a quieter Match Review Panel than we are used to.

However, there will still be some players who could be looking at a possible disciplinary charge after incidents in the two games in York and St Helens.

Here are the players who could perhaps be at risk, with three in particular from three different teams potentially in danger.

Sam Luckley (Hull KR)

Saturday’s first semi-final was largely thin on the ground in terms of disciplinary flashpoints – but there was one moment of note early in the second half.

Luckley hit Theo Fages late as he cleared to kick the ball – and with punishment surrounding late contact on attacking players strong this season, could Luckley be in danger?

It wouldn’t result in a ban, but it could still be a charge.

Rodrick Tai (Warrington Wolves)

The Wire centre was penalised in the midway point of the first half of Sunday’s second semi-final for a high shot on David Armstrong.

Could that be investigated further? It would be a harsh blow in truth, but all head contact will be looked at throughout the weekend..

Owen Trout (Leigh Leopards)

Trout was involved in a heavy collision with Warrington winger Josh Thewlis during the second half of their Challenge Cup semi-final on Sunday afternoon.

Thewlis stayed down after the contact, and Trout wasn’t penalised. But we’ve seen those incidents looked at in closer detail by the Match Review Panel.

Trout was then placed on report in the final seven minutes of the match for a hefty head-on-head collision with Matt Dufty. That will also be looked at.