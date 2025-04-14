Super League is now firmly in a rhythm following the opening seven rounds of the season – with this week’s eagerly-anticipated Easter fixtures on the horizon.

But there are a number of players who may spend the Bank Holiday weekend sat on the sidelines after incidents during the past few days.

Here are some of those players – with some incidents slightly more serious than others..

Keenan Palasia

The Leeds Rhinos forward was involved in a disciplinary flashpoint within seconds of Round 7 beginning on Thursday night.

Palasia was sent to the sin-bin for a high shot on Salford Red Devils’ Chris Atkin during the very first tackle of the match.

Given how he was sin-binned in Leeds’ previous game too, it seems likely the incident will be looked at in some detail by the Match Review Panel. And he isn’t the only Rhinos star under the microscope, either..

Mikolaj Oledzki

Rhinos forward Oledzki is another from Brad Arthur’s side who appears to be in danger of a charge this coming week going into Easter.

Oledzki was also sent to the sin-bin for an incident against Salford, with a pretty hefty challenge that made contact to the head.

Is the England international heading for a ban?

Sam Hewitt

The Huddersfield Giants was involved in an unsavoury moment on Sunday afternoon as debutant Leo Darrelatour crossed for a try on his first Super League appearance.

Hewitt committed a foul in the act of scoring, kicking Darrelatour as he touched the ball down and leading to an eight-point try for the Dragons.

It wasn’t a great incident – and will likely lead to a charge.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves

The Hull KR prop appeared to catch a Wigan Warriors attacker late during their defeat to the reigning Super League champions on Friday night.

Could that lead to a charge for the veteran?

It’d be highly unlikely to result in a charge serious enough to be in danger of missing the derby on Good Friday – but it still may get looked at.