There’s just one round to go in Super League in 2026 – which means every disciplinary decision is going to be crucial as the play-offs approach.

And this week, after a chaotic and hugely important Round 26, there are some BIG decisions for the Match Review Panel to make going into the last weekend of the regular season.

Some decisions could impact one or two of the teams going for Old Trafford when the play-offs begin in a fortnight too. Here’s who’s in danger this week with possible charges in mind..

Jack Brown

We’re starting all the way back on Thursday night with a possible disciplinary moment involving Castleford prop Jack Brown. He was involved in a challenge on Bradford youngster Jamie Gill that left the forward struggling after the event, and it did look as though Brown came in late from the side.

It won’t matter too much in terms of consequence, with Castleford in a dead rubber this weekend – but it is one to watch.

Harvie Hill

Over to France, and a player who is likely to be in much more trouble. Hull FC prop Harvie Hill was involved in two incidents in their loss to Toulouse, including a high shot that was placed on report in the final moments – as well as the incident that led to him being sin-binned, when he hit out at Lambert Belmas.

That’s almost certainly going to produce a striking charge for the forward.

Umyla Hanley

Leigh’s win over St Helens was certainly action-packed, not least when it came to disciplinary moments of note.

The first that caught our eye was centre Umyla Hanley, who had a brilliant game but who also caught Jonny Lomax late off the ball in the opening 40 minutes. Leigh could ill-afford to lose him..

Adam Cook

Nor could they afford to lose their influential half-back Adam Cook – but there is a real moment of interest for the RFL to look at on Monday morning.

Cook definitely pulled Tristan Sailor back by his hair as the St Helens fullback broke away in the latter stages of Friday’s game. To Sailor’s credit, he didn’t make a big deal of it and simply got up and played the ball. But will the MRP be more interested in potential action? Don’t rule it out.

Mark Percival

It’ll be the final game of Mark Percival’s illustrious career this weekend – unless he lands a charge of Grade B or above for the incident that saw him sin-binned on Friday night.

Percival’s high tackle on David Armstrong is definitely going to produce a charge, though the sin-bin will reduce the severity of it, you would assume. He already has three disciplinary points on his record, so if it’s Grade B, it’s a ban that ends his career prematurely.

Joe Shorrocks

Shorrocks has been in the thick of it this season when it comes to disciplinary incidents, and his high tackle on David Armstrong in the closing stages on Friday night is probably another one that’s going to fall under the microscope.