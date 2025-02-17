The opening round of the new Super League season is in the books: and there were some incredible results – and one even more incredible scoreline.

But with all six games now concluded, attention turns to Monday afternoon and the prospect of Super League players being summoned to face the wrath of the disciplinary via the Match Review Panel.

And as is a weekly tradition, there were more than a few incidents that will have some players worried going into the new week.

Here are some of the Super League players who could be at risk of being cited – and potentially banned – ahead of this weekend’s games.

Adam Keighran (Wigan Warriors)

We’re starting all the way back on Thursday night and the opening match of the season between Wigan and Leigh, which ended in dramatic and barely believable circumstances.

But before Gareth O’Brien’s heroics, and in the final minute of normal time, Adam Keighran was sent to the sin-bin for a tackle on Lachlan Lam which didn’t look great. It had more than an element of a swinging arm, leading to the yellow card being shown – and you’d expect Keighran to be charged following that.

He’s one name you can expect to see listed on Monday when the RFL release the charge sheet.

George Lawler (Castleford Tigers)

There was another pretty hefty tackle on Friday night at Craven Park – in which George Lawler was perhaps fortunate not to see a card brandished.

His crunching hit on a Hull KR attacker went unpunished in terms of cards, though Castleford did concede a penalty. Will that be followed up by the Match Review Panel on Monday? We’ll have to wait and see.

Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinity)

The new Wakefield captain McMeeken is another who wasn’t carded on Saturday afternoon despite a strong hit on Leeds fullback Jake Connor that left him on the floor needing attention.

Wakefield half-back Mason Lino was also sin-binned during that game: meaning Trinity could have a couple of real suspension worries to ponder ahead of their game against Hull KR on Thursday evening.