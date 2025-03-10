It’s been another hectic and intriguing weekend in Super League: with some seismic results in an ever-developing early-season league table.

And Monday morning brings with it the usual batch of disciplinary incidents to review for the Rugby Football League, as they determine which players will have penalty points added to their records.

There are a fair few incidents this week that will come under the microscope from the past few days – some of which could realistically lead to suspensions.

Here are the players we think are in the most danger.

Harry Smith

It went unnoticed from the match officials at the time on Sunday afternoon: but could Wigan and England scrum-half Harry Smith be in danger of a suspension?

In the build-up to George Flanagan’s try just before half-time during the clash between the Warriors and Huddersfield, Smith appeared to catch a Giants attacker high and late.

The incident was unpunished in-game – but you can be sure the Match Review Panel will have a close look.

Jake Connor

Connor’s sin-binning on Saturday evening against Catalans was a controversial talking point: but the very fact he received a yellow card means it will certainly be looked at on Monday morning.

Connor was in the centre of an incident involving himself and Leeds team-mate James Bentley, that led to the fullback being sin-binned.

Will he be cited for the apparent crusher tackle?

Jordan Rapana

There were a whole host of high tackles during Thursday’s game between Hull FC and Leigh Leopards: some of which were punished more harshly than others.

But the one that may lead to further punishment could be Rapana’s during the midway point of the first half in that pulsating draw between the sides.

Rapana’s sin-binning could yet prove punishment enough but the fact he was off his feet and out of control will certainly mean the incident will get a closer look.

Matt Davis

Another incident from that game saw Leigh utility Davis put on report for a suspected crusher tackle during the draw away at the MKM Stadium.

That automatically means the incident is going to be under review and subject to scrutiny. Don’t be shocked if it results in further action.