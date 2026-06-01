There may have only been one game involving Super League players at the weekend – but the Challenge Cup final was packed full of disciplinary incidents.

Wigan Warriors’ victory over Hull KR had a whole heap of moments that could lead to further action from the Match Review Panel – so let’s have a look at them.

It’s bound to be an interesting Monday morning..

Harry Smith

England international Harry Smith had a wonderful game for the Warriors on Saturday – but he was centrally involved in a big disciplinary moment early in the game.

His tackle on Hull KR winger Tom Davies was high and appeared to have force – but it was deemed solely a penalty at the time by match official Liam Moore.

Will there be more judgement from the Match Review Panel? It promises to be a nervous wait..

Junior Nsemba and Sam Walters

Walters was sent off for the tackle on Bill Leyland on Saturday in the closing stages of the cup final – but there was no doubting Nsemba’s involvement in the moment too.

It will be a fascinating wait to see whether or not the MRP decide which out of Nsemba or Walters was deemed to be the instigator in the tackle that dropped Leyland on his head.

Someone, it seems, is going to get a big ban. If it’s Walters who lands the charge, he could be missing for quite some time. But Wigan would be well versed to prepare for someone to be absent for a prolonged period of time either way.

Tom Amone

It was a moment that came early in the game – but will Rovers prop Tom Amone land a charge for his high shot on Warriors prop Walters?

Walters was adjudged to have lost the ball before a captain’s challenge ruled that Amone had hit Walters high. It could well lead to further probing from the MRP – and a possible sanction to boot..