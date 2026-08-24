There’s just three rounds remaining in the 2026 Super League season – and there are some very big disciplinary calls made by the Rugby Football League on Monday.

Naturally, the biggest talking point revolves around St Helens’ game with Castleford Tigers on Saturday afternoon and the red card which came from it. There is certain to be at least one big charge coming in that regard.

But there may be others, too. And from the other six games, which incidents caught our eye and could lead to players being summoned to face the Match Review Panel for a charge on Monday?

Here’s what stood out over the weekend as the season approaches the business end..

Jackson Hastings

There really is only one place to start. St Helens half-back Jackson Hastings’ career with the club may well be over if, as expected, he lands a huge charge on Monday for the incident that led to him being sent off.

Hastings undoubtedly threw multiple punches at Tyler Dupree – it remains unclear why exactly he was shown a yellow card – and there was really no other option but to send him off. With just three league games left and the Saints still outsiders for the top six and the Australian without a new deal, there’s every chance we have seen the last of Hastings in a St Helens shirt.

Expect a bumper ban that will also mean his disciplinary record does not look great going into next season, too.

Chris Matagi

The young St Helens forward may well be charged after the decision to send him to the sin-bin at the end of Saturday’s game between the Saints and Castleford.

He was adjudged to have taken out Daejarn Asi late and without the ball – with the video referee ultimately deciding it was worthy of a yellow card. Expect a charge.

Luke Thompson

Warriors forward Luke Thompson is another who may be in some hot water. He was definitely late on Trinity counterpart Caleb Hamlin-Uele during the meeting between Wigan and Wakefield on Friday night.

Adam Keighran

Keighran has been no stranger to the disciplinary process throughout 2026 – and might he have another case to answer? There was a particularly frantic moment where Corey Hall hurled the ball back into play as he was heading into touch on Friday, and Keighran’s contact on Hall without the ball certainly helped get him into touch. It may warrant a closer look.

Sam Powell

The one incident that caught our eye on Sunday from the two games came in Warrington – with hooker Sam Powell likely to get a charge for late contact on a Huddersfield player during their win against the Giants.