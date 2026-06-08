It’s been one of the busiest and controversial weekends on the disciplinary front in Super League for quite some time – which is going to lead to plenty of charges on Monday.

There were some big calls from the match officials over the past few days, and some major incidents that will be put under the microscope by the Match Review Panel.

Here are the ones – and there are a few! – we think could be in real danger of a charge.

Curtis Sironen

We’re starting all the way back on Thursday evening with two St Helens players. The first is forward Curtis Sironen, whose late hit on a Leeds Rhinos player in the early stages of their loss at AMT Headingley led to a Leeds penalty which put them into the lead in the opening moments.

That will likely lead to a charge.

David Klemmer

There is a possibility that Saints forward Klemmer escapes a charge with the prospect of his sin-binning for an off-ball hit on Chris Hankinson being deemed sufficient punishment. But if not, the veteran Aussie is another from Paul Rowley’s side who could be in a bit of trouble for his actions..

Joe Ofahengaue

Ofahengaue was Leigh’s standout player on Friday night in the win over Castleford Tigers. But he may also face some disciplinary judgement of some sort.

The big prop hit Tigers counterpart Joe Stimson late and without the ball in the early moments at Castleford – and it could well yield punishment.

Luke Thomas

One player who could appear to be in real trouble is Warrington Wolves’ young forward, Luke Thomas.

He was involved in a moment in the win over Hull FC which saw him appear to tip Black and Whites prop Harvey Hill over the horizontal. We’ve seen in recent weeks just how moments like that can lead to big sanctions.

Patrick Mago

Will Wigan Warriors prop Patrick Mago find himself in some strife with the MRP?

It seems possible after he was shown a yellow card in the win over Catalans in Paris for a trip on Dragons half-back Lewis Dodd. It won’t be the biggest charge, but it will definitely be a charge.

Sauaso Sue

We finish with the two most obvious ones. Hull KR prop Sauaso Sue is definitely going to be charged after a pretty ugly incident that saw him sent off for a swinging arm on Wakefield’s Tray Lolesio.

It’s likely the Robins will be without one of their key forwards for a period.

Matty Storton

And the other player in trouble is definitely Trinity forward Matty Storton. It was questioned by Daryl Powell, but his high shot on James Batchelor is going to probably lead to him being charged.