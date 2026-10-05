It wasn’t an eventful Super League Grand Final in terms of disciplinary moments – but there were still a few incidents that could land some players in hot water on Monday morning.

Of course, the domestic season is now over meaning that if there are any charges from the Rugby Football League lead to suspensions, then they won’t be triggered until the start of the 2027 campaign: unless those players are on World Cup duty.

And here’s what we spotted over the weekend from the Super League and Championship Grand Finals..

Corey Hall

It goes without saying that Wakefield centre Corey Hall is going to be in some form of trouble for the tackle that led to him being sin-binned on Saturday evening. Not that he’ll care too much right now, mind!

Hall was shown a yellow card for his high shot on Arron Lindop, and it definitely involved a level of force that will potentially lead to a charge of some sort.

Hall doesn’t have any existing disciplinary points on his record, which means it would have to be a hefty charge to result in a suspension.

But there is going to be a charge, we think.

Sam Stone

It looks like Warrington forward Sam Stone is also in some real trouble.

Early in the second half at Old Trafford, Stone was placed on report for what appeared to be a hip drop tackle on Wakefield Trinity forward Caius Faatili that left him needing medical treatment.

Faatili was able to continue, which was a positive and will likely be reflected in the severity of any charge.

But it didn’t look great – and it isn’t going to be looked upon favourably. He has three points on his record meaning three more, and it’s a one-match ban.

Caleb Hamlin-Uele

The other penalty that we spotted on Saturday evening came in the second half while Wakefield were down to 12 men.

Caleb Hamlin-Uele was penalised on his own line for a high shot on Danny Walker; not the most aggressive tackle you’ve ever seen, but one that will definitely be reviewed..

Brandon Webster-Mansfield

Finally, to Sunday’s Championship Grand Final.

Aussie Brandon Webster-Mansfield was placed on report early in the second half of London’s huge win over Doncaster after a tackle on fullback Tom Holmes that left him in real discomfort.

The technique of Webster-Mansfield will be placed under the microscope without question – and it may well warrant further action.