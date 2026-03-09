After a hectic round in Super League, it’s possible that there could be a busy Monday morning for the Rugby Football League’s Match Review Panel.

There were plenty of disciplinary flashpoints of note across the seven games – including lots in one game in particular.

With that in mind, here are the ones we’re keeping an eye out for, and the players who could potentially find themselves in hot water..

David Klemmer

It wasn’t the most noteworthy moment from Saturday night given how there were cards for other flashpoints too – but could Saints forward David Klemmer be in some trouble with the Match Review Panel?

The Aussie’s shot on Andy Ackers had plenty of force and made contact with the head of the Bradford Bulls hooker. It’s likely to meet the threshold for a charge.

Elliot Peposhi

Staying in the same game – for a good while yet – we’re expecting young Bulls forward Elliot Peposhi for the tackle that saw him earn a straight red card on Saturday. It led to George Delaney going off for a HIA and it goes without saying that you can expect to see the Albanian on the long list from the MRP on Monday.

Loghan Lewis

Could Bulls prop Lewis also be in some trouble? There’s some conjecture about whether or not his tackle on Jacob Host – which led to the St Helens forward breaking his leg – constitutes a hip drop. It may well get cleared – but if he’s cited, it could be very problematic for the Bulls.

Joe Shorrocks

Sticking with an incident-packed game for one last time on Saturday, we’re expecting Shorrocks to be cited for the nature of his tackle on Ed Chamberlain that saw him sin-binned.

Sam Eseh

One other that caught our eye on Saturday evening came in the south of France – as Sam Eseh was penalised for an off-the-ball hit on Toulouse’s Jake Shorrocks. It’s the kind of thing the MRP often pick up on.. so it’s one to keep an eye on.

Mike McMeeken

Finally – will Wakefield Trinity captain Mike McMeeken be in trouble for his clash with Brad Fash on Thursday night? He definitely struck the face of the Hull FC forward on multiple occasions, and it could be that it lands him a charge.

We’re expecting a busy day on Monday!