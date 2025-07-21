It was a quieter than usual weekend on the disciplinary front, with not too many flashpoints across the six games in Round 19.

But that doesn’t mean there won’t be at least a handful of Super League players who are risking a possible charge with their actions over the last few days.

Here are the players we think might be running the risk of a call from the Match Review Panel to inform them of a possible charge – including one man who was put on report..

Alex Mellor (Castleford Tigers)

It was a stunning effort from Alex Mellor to deny Josh Thewlis a try on Sunday afternoon – but it will have come at a cost, we think.

There can be no question that Thewlis was caught high, and he was forced from the field for a HIA. It could, and perhaps should, have been a penalty try too.

But one thing is certain: Mellor will likely be charged on Monday.

Kyle Feldt (St Helens)

It wasn’t a vintage night for the St Helens winger on Thursday, with a couple of big errors contributing to their defeat to Leigh Leopards.

And Feldt may be in hot water over an incident in the first half too, when he appeared to take out Gareth O’Brien late and off the ball.

Will that lead to a charge?

Matt Davis (Leigh Leopards)

Given how he was placed on report for a tackle on Feldt on Thursday evening, the Leigh Leopards utility is going to be under the microscope on Monday.

At first glance, it didn’t look to be too severe – but Chris Kendall decided he wasn’t sure if he could see any foul play for the tackle on Feldt midway through the second half.

Tyler Dupree (Wigan Warriors)

It was an afternoon to forget for the reigning Super League champions on Saturday – and one of their main forwards may be risking a charge, too.

Dupree’s tackle on Hull half-back Jack Charles midway through the second half was clearly high and certainly runs the risk of a possible charge..