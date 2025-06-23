It’s been another busy weekend in the world of Super League – and it’s bound to be another hectic Monday morning for the Match Review Panel.

There were a number of incidents across Round 15 that will warrant a closer look, with two players put on report and running the risk of serious charges.

There was also a flashpoint in a reserves game that could lead to another player from a high-profile club receiving a charge too.

Here are the players we think might be in danger this week..

Jake Wingfield (St Helens)

It didn’t seem too bad at the time, but the very fact that the St Helens forward was placed on report for an apparent crusher tackle on Ryan Hall means he is automatically in danger of a charge.

Hall stayed down and required medical attention, and there was some disbelief at the decision to put Wingfield on report – but it’ll be looked at without question.

Taane Milne (Huddersfield Giants)

Another player put on report over the last few days was Huddersfield outside back Taane Milne.

An incident involving Milne and Warrington forward Jordan Crowther was placed on report by the match officials after Crowther made a complaint of eye gouging. If proven, that will likely be a serious and hefty charge coming Milne’s way.

Harvie Hill (Wigan Warriors)

Not an incident in Super League, but in the reserves over the weekend for forward Harvie Hill that could leave him in trouble.

Hill was sent off for a dangerous challenge on St Helens’ Joel Kilgannon, and you would expect it will be look at – whenever that may be.

James McDonnell (Leeds Rhinos)

The Rhinos forward undoubtedly caught Tristan Sailor high in the head on Friday night during the defeat at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

There was mitigation in that Sailor was falling into that tackle, which probably ensured it was only a penalty at the time. But will McDonnell’s action lead to a charge?

Joe Shorrocks (Salford Red Devils)

One major incident from Sunday afternoon, as Salford star Joe Shorrocks caught Aidan Sezer late during the latter stages of the clash with Hull FC to close off Round 15.

Shorrocks was penalised with no further action, but it will definitely be looked at.