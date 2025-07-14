It’s been a busy weekend in Super League – and it’s likely to be just as busy a Monday morning for the Match Review Panel.

Round 18 provided a plethora of disciplinary incidents that will require further review, and likely lead to some significant charges.

Here are the moments that caught our eye..

Amir Bourouh (Hull FC)

Very early on in Thursday’s opening game of the weekend, Hull hooker Bourouh was penalised after a tackle on Wakefield forward Caleb Hamlin-Uele.

That appeared to be a tackle which sent Hamlin-Uele over the horizontal and had the hallmarks of a tip tackle. It could well be one that leaves him in hot water.

Herman Ese’ese (Hull FC)

Another moment from the opening game of the round which caught our attention came in the early exchanges when prop Ese’ese caught a Wakefield player late.

Max Jowitt was tackled late after clearing a kick away, with Ese’ese the guilty party. We know the RFL like to take a closer look at late contact on kickers..

Lachlan Lam (Leigh Leopards)

It was perhaps the biggest incident of the weekend disciplinary-wise – not least because it led to a remarkable sequence of events immediately after.

Jez Litten appeared to be incredibly angry from a moment when Lam seemed to drop his knees on the hooker, which led to a melee and Litten being busted open. He then went off for a HIA – but was sin-binned for the reaction which meant Michael McIlorum had to go into the bin.

It will be looked at in closer detail without question. With Litten failing a HIA too, will Lam be in danger?

Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

The leader of the Man of Steel could face a charge following the high tackle on St Helens’ Harry Robertson during Friday’s game at AMT Headingley.

It was a tackle that led to St Helens kicking the penalty that moved them 6-0 ahead.

Agnatius Paasi (St Helens)

There’s probably little doubt that Saints prop Paasi will get a charge of some kind after the tackle which led to him being sin-binned on Friday evening.

Paasi was high and dangerous when he caught Leeds youngster Alfie Edgell and received a yellow card for his troubles.