It’s Super League semi-final week, but before the action gets underway this weekend, there is a very significant Monday morning for the Match Review Panel.

There were some huge disciplinary moments over the last few days that will leave a number of players sweating over a charge that could rule them out of their respective teams’ games this weekend.

Here are those players: and there really is only one place to start this week..

Lachlan Lam (Leigh Leopards)

It’s without doubt going to be the biggest talking point on the disciplinary front going into the play-off semi-finals – whether Leigh’s most influential player is going to be available.

Lachlan Lam was placed on report after a claim of unacceptable language was made against the half-back by Wakefield’s Mason Lino. If it is proven, and Lam is charged, then there is almost certainly going to be a charge that will rule him out of Friday night’s trip to Wigan.

Leigh supporters will be keeping everything crossed that those allegations prove unfounded.

Incidentally, there was also another moment when Lam caught Seth Nikotemo in an incident during the same game on Friday night. That could also be looked at.

Cooper Jenkins (Leeds Rhinos)

You’ve certainly seen them sanctioned this year – and while any punishment wouldn’t impact Cooper Jenkins this season, his clash with Daryl Clark in the first half will be put under the microscope.

Jenkins caught the St Helens hooker high in the closing stages of the first half on Saturday night and there was certainly an element of a swinging arm from the Rhinos forward.

Expect this one to be studied further.

Curtis Sironen (St Helens)

He has been one of the Saints’ most important players in recent weeks, but Sironen is going to be in danger of a charge this weekend, you suspect.

His clash with James McDonnell in the final quarter on Saturday night involved a moment when the Australian appeared to strike McDonnell while the pair were tangling on the floor. McDonnell wasn’t innocent either, but Sironen is going to be facing a nervous wait on Monday morning.

He’s a player Paul Wellens can ill afford to lose.