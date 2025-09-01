With just three rounds of the regular season to go in Super League, every disciplinary incident is looking more and more important.

An increasing number of stars are on the brink of suspensions via the points they have accrued over the course of 2025, meaning their next incident could be huge for both them and their team.

With that in mind, there’s a few huge calls for the Match Review Panel to ponder on Monday morning. Here are the big ones we’ve identified..

Joe Shorrocks

Shorrocks had an impressive debut for Leeds having been brought in at short notice after an injury to prop Keenan Palasia. However, there was one worrying moment of note in the latter stages of the first half for the former Salford man.

Shorrocks hit Liam Watts with a dangerous tackle that was penalised on-field and subsequently placed on report. That means he’ll be at the mercy of the Match Review Panel on Monday automatically, with a decision to be made on whether that contact which caused injury to Watts to require medical attention.

It could be a nervous wait, though Brad Arthur insists he saw nothing wrong with it..

George Delaney

It won’t just be a charge for the young St Helens prop – it may well be a suspension too. His tackle on Eribe Doro during the Saints’ defeat on Friday night against Hull KR was one of the big talking points, with plenty of conjecture over whether it could have been a red, not just a yellow card.

Delaney is on 2.5 penalty points as it stands meaning that any hefty charge could well result in him missing Friday’s huge derby with Wigan Warriors, too..

Jordan Rapana

One incident that will definitely be scrutinised on Monday is the one that saw Leeds youngster Max Simpson stretchered from the field after he clashed with Rapana, whose tackle on the outside back did appear dangerous. It wasn’t penalised – Rapana was penalised for being offside – but it could well be put under the spotlight given the severity of the treatment Simpson required.

Rhyse Martin

Another player almost certain to be in trouble is Rovers forward Rhyse Martin. The nature of the incident involving him and Morgan Knowles which ended the latter’s game prematurely means he could get hit with a big charge too if found guilty, with three more penalty points going on top of any charge that lands after Knowles failed a HIA.

Will it be enough to result in a suspension?