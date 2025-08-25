With just four rounds of the Super League season to go, things are building to a fascinating crescendo at both ends of the table.

That means every disciplinary sanction could turn out to be crucial, with players who have accrued points throughout the course of the season on the brink of a suspension that could leave them out of a massive game in the final month of the regular season.

And this week, there are a few players from teams who are chasing success at the end of the season who are in danger of a possible charge. Here are the ones we think could be in danger with the Match Review Panel.

Elliot Minchella (Hull KR)

It went unpenalised at the time, but we wonder if there may have been a moment during the first half of Hull KR’s trip to Leeds on Thursday that could warrant a closer look.

Rovers captain Minchella met Keenan Palasia with a ferocious tackle from a kick-off and the Rhinos players were adamant it was a shoulder charge from the England international.

It went unpunished, so it will likely need a big call from the Match Review Panel to deem it worthy of a charge. But it will definitely be looked at.

Keenan Palasia (Leeds Rhinos)

From the same game, and featuring the same Leeds Rhinos man – could Palasia be in danger of a charge?

He was penalised in the first half for a high shot on former Rhino Jack Broadbent that undoubtedly was dangerous and high. It’s the kind of shot we have seen lead to a charge on plenty of occasions this season..

Jack Ashworth (Hull FC)

There were quite a few incidents of players being hit late and off the ball during Friday’s clash between St Helens and Hull FC.

But the most notable and serious to us looked to be the one involving FC prop Jack Ashworth and opposite number Matty Lees.

There was no doubting Ashworth caught Leeds late and without the ball – and there would be no surprise if the Castlef0rd-bound man was given a charge on Monday morning by the Match Review Panel.