Round 3 of the new Super League season is done – and it was a hugely eventful one on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.

Wigan Warriors continued their faultless start to 2026 while Leeds Rhinos produced the statement result of the round, dismantling reigning world and Super League champions Hull KR in Las Vegas.

Across all seven games that took place, here are the players we think could be in trouble in terms of a potential call from the Match Review Panel on Monday morning..

Chris Patolo

There were a couple of incidents from Huddersfield players that caught our eye in the Castleford-Huddersfield game on Friday evening – but one came from new import Chris Patolo.

He was involved in a moment where he appeared to pull the hair of ex-Giants man and new Castleford signing Ashton Golding. That, usually at least, can lead to a charge that could have him in trouble.

Tyson Smoothy

The Wakefield Trinity hooker is out of this week’s clash against Hull FC anyway after failing a HIA in the early exchanges against Warrington Wolves on Saturday evening. But there is a disciplinary moment that may be of a concern for the Australian, too.

He was penalised after hitting Ben Currie late in the game at the Halliwell Jones Stadium – and it could be one to watch out for in terms of a potential charge.

Ben Currie

The Warrington forward then returned the favour later in the first half of the same game, with a high shot on Smoothy that saw Currie and the Wolves penalised.

Maika Sivo

The Leeds Rhinos winger was the star of the show in Las Vegas on Saturday night with four wonderful tries – but could he also be in hot water with the disciplinary process? Perhaps.

His tackle on Peta Hiku as the Hull KR centre offloaded for Tom Davies was high, late and dangerous without question. They are the kind of incidents that are usually cited: so expect Sivo to be on the charge sheet.