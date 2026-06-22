Round 15 of the Super League season was certainly a busy and eventful one – and it wasn’t short on disciplinary moments that may catch the RFL’s eye on Monday, too.

The Match Review Panel will meet as per usual, and this week they will have a lot of incidents to cast their eye over as the prospect of some big names being handed charges feels likely.

But who are the players that are in trouble this week? Here’s our take on the ones that we spotted..

Chris Hankinson

The Leeds Rhinos utility was involved in a moment during the Rhinos’ big victory over Warrington Wolves on Thursday night which really stood out.

Hankinson took Josh Thewlis out off the ball, with Thewlis nowhere near the action and never actually in possession before being hit by the Rhinos man. That’s likely to be a charge in our book.

Lachie Miller

He’s only just returned from a ban which means he needs to tread carefully – but is Miller in danger of a charge this week too? He caught Jordy Crowther high in the win at the Wolves. Leeds can ill afford to lose him again!

Aaron Pene

Pene has struggled to hit top form this year in a Leopards shirt, and his time at the club does appear to be coming to an end. In terms of this week, his late hit on Hull KR winger Joe Burgess in the defeat at Craven Park on Friday night. That will put him at risk of a possible suspension.

Elliot Minchella

Pene wasn’t the only player in that game on Friday night who was pinged for hitting an opposition player late; Rovers captain Elliot Minchella was another.

He was caught for a late shot on Leigh half-back Adam Cook – and with a mouthwatering trip to AMT Headingley on Friday night to take on table-toppers Leeds, Rovers will hope they come through the disciplinary process unscathed.

Herman Ese’ese

The towering Hull FC prop may well be in trouble – and he isn’t the only Black and Whites player in that ballpark this week in our book.

Ese’ese was sin-binned in the first half of the defeat to Wakefield on Friday night for a high shot on Trinity winger Tom Johnstone. It didn’t look great – and it’s probably going to be a charge for the influential forward.

Jeremiah Mata’utia

As we said, Ese’ese isn’t the only Hull player in danger of a charge. On-loan Leeds forward Jeremiah Mata’utia is also going to get a charge after being sin-binned for a late hit on Wakefield half-back Jack Sinfield. That will definitely be a charge too – meaning Hull have two serious disciplinary concerns..

Joe Stimson

The Castleford Tigers forward has certainly improved in the last few weeks, but he’s another who could be looking at a disciplinary charge on Monday. Stimson hit Toulouse half-back Jake Shorrocks high and late in the latter stages of the Tigers’ victory on Saturday afternoon – which could certainly lead to further scrutiny in the eyes of the Match Review Panel.