With just two rounds to go in the 2026 Super League season, every disciplinary call is arguably more important than ever.

Some of the competition’s biggest clubs know they have huge names walking a disciplinary tightrope, with the possibility of a suspension looming large.

And after Round 25 of the season, those fears could become a reality for some big players. Here’s who we think might be in danger this week..

Louix Gorman

There wasn’t a heap of disciplinary moments to note from Thursday night’s game between Wigan Warriors and Hull KR. The Warriors look as though they’ve come through it unscathed in that regard, which will be pleasing for Matt Peet.

But one moment that did catch our eye involved Hull KR youngster Louix Gorman. He was penalised for a swinging arm which caught Jai Field high during the second half of the game at the Brick.

There was mitigation in that Field was falling, and it was just a penalty on the pitch. But will it lead to a charge?

Daniel Suluka-Fifita

The new St Helens signing has been in the thick of the disciplinary action since coming to Super League – and he’s facing up to the prospect of a fourth charge already in just 12 matches for the Saints.

He was sin-binned for a dangerous hit off the ball on Leeds forward Presley Cassell during Friday’s game against the Rhinos. It was a clear yellow card, and it’s obviously going to lead to further action. There’s a fair chance it may well trigger a ban for the prop too, who is already fast racking up the disciplinary points.

Cooper Jenkins

Another moment of note from that game on the disciplinary front involved Leeds prop Cooper Jenkins. He was penalised on the field in the first half at St Helens after a late shot on Jonny Lomax, who was caught off the ball a couple of times on Friday night. The Rhinos could ill afford to lose such a key player with this Saturday’s huge showdown with Wigan in mind.

Joe Batchelor

Hull’s season is over in terms of real consequence. But they are facing some big disciplinary calls, something Andy Last himself admitted after their defeat to Warrington Wolves on Saturday.

The first one came just seconds into the loss at the MKM Stadium, with Joe Batchelor sin-binned for a late hit on Luke Thomas. It’s probably going to result in a charge, but he’s not the big worry..

Ligi Sao

It seems almost certain that Bradford-bound Ligi Sao is in hot water with the disciplinary panel on multiple fronts. The most notable was the big controversial moment involving Matty Ashton. Sao caught the Warrington winger high and with real force, but there was apparent confusion over whether it should have been a red or a yellow card.

Irrespective of that, it’s going to be a charge. Sao is also in trouble for a hip drop style tackle on Joe Philbin in the closing moments of the game too. It’s going to be a very nervous Monday morning for Hull.