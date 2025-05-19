There were a fair few disciplinary incidents of note in Round 11 of the Super League season – with a number of players facing a possible ban.

Some are perhaps obvious given how they resulted in cards and players being put on report – but others could well have escaped the attention of many.

However the Match Review Panel will be studying every tackle on Monday morning and bringing those players under the microscope.

Here are those we think could be at risk.

John Asiata (Hull FC)

It may have got lost in and amongst the chaos of Hull FC’s dramatic late defeat on Friday evening, but there was a moment that could involve John Asiata being reviewed on Monday morning.

The forward appeared to lash out at Leeds half-back Brodie Croft in the latter stages of that game after a short kick-off was collected by the Rhinos. It wasn’t penalised on-field at the time but if Asiata did make contact, the Match Review Panel may well take a close look at it..

Alec Tuitavake (Leigh Leopards)

One player we can be fairly certain of featuring on the disciplinary sheet on Monday is Leigh prop Alec Tuitavake.

He was involved in what appeared to be a crusher-style tackle on Wigan Warriors youngster Zach Eckersley. That left him in need of lengthy medical attention before he was stretchered from the field.

Incredibly, it wasn’t put on report at the time. But you would suspect it will be punished appropriately on Monday morning.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Hull KR)

The veteran forward was sin-binned during the midway point of the first half on Saturday afternoon as Hull KR returned to the top of the Super League table.

Waerea-Hargreaves hit Huddersfield prop Matty English high, and while the initial contact appeared to be with English’s shoulder, there is no doubting that rode up and made contact with the forward’s head.

Expect a charge – but how hefty it will be remains to be seen. It could be that a sin-binning is deemed sufficient for the Rovers man.