It’s the final disciplinary round-up of the 2025 Super League season – and this week, attention focusses firmly on one team in particular.

Following two pulsating semi-finals over the weekend, Wigan Warriors and Hull KR will do battle at Old Trafford for the right to be crowned Super League champions in 2025.

Here are the players who may be facing a charge from the weekend’s action – including one man that has a lot to worry about..

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Hull KR)

Without question the big moment of the weekend on the disciplinary front and not for the first time, it revolves around Hull KR and their star prop forward.

One Grade A offence away from a ban, Waerea-Hargreaves’ contact on Jon Bennison which forced the St Helens winger from the field for a HIA that he subsequently failed is going to come under huge scrutiny on Monday morning.

Any charge of any kind, and the veteran prop will not only miss the Grand Final, but his career will be over with immediate effect. Do we think he’ll be charged in Grand Final week? Probably not. But it is the kind of incident that has picked up a minor Grade A sanction before.

Willie Peters, for his part, said after the game: “I’d hate to think that he goes out for the last game of his career when a penalty wasn’t given. But I understand the player as well. Let’s see how he is and have a look at it afterwards.”

Peta Hiku (Hull KR)

There was an interesting moment midway through the second half on Saturday evening when Hull KR centre Hiku was penalised not once, but twice in quick succession.

They were both for dissent and it remains to be seen what was actually said to the man in the middle. But we’ve seen players cited before for questioning the integrity of match officials.

Like with Waerea-Hargreaves – and any player readying themselves for a Grand Final this weekend – it would be a real shame if they were to miss out. Hiku may be okay, but he has a nervous wait too.

Shane Wright (St Helens)

It’s a charge that wouldn’t matter in terms of this season, but one which would spill over onto Wright’s disciplinary record in 2026.

There’s no doubting he caught Hull KR forward Rhyse Martin high in the latter stages of the game on Saturday night, which led to Martin needing treatment and ultimately kicking a penalty.

Wright may well be charged as a result.