Super League Round 1 is in the books – and it was a thrilling weekend across the board with seven closely-contested games and a couple of big upsets.

But there were also some major disciplinary moments that could have huge ramifications for a number of teams going into this weekend.

That includes the defending champions, who have more than one concern in our books ahead of Thursday’s World Club Challenge. Here are the incidents that caught our eye..

Mikey Lewis

There is really only one place to start this week. The big talking point of the entire opening round, certainly from a disciplinary perspective, was Mikey Lewis’ inexplicable trip on York half-back Liam Harris during the Super League champions’ defeat to the Knights on Thursday evening.

Ordinarily, you would expect a charge without question. The guidelines are clear on it, after all. But will Rovers be sweating on losing their most influential attacking player for the World Club Challenge?

Elliot Minchella

There may also be a slight concern over Rovers’ captain, after he was involved in a tackle midway through the first half at York that could be of interest. He definitely hit York half-back Ata Hingano with a shot that wasn’t legal. Will it lead to further action? There isn’t long to wait to find out..

Aidan Sezer

Another big talking point from the weekend involved a key man for the other Hull club in Super League, with FC star Aidan Sezer highly likely to be in hot water with the disciplinary panel.

Sezer caught Bradford captain Joe Mellor high in a moment that Bulls coach Kurt Haggerty admitted should have resulted in a yellow card for the half-back. That will likely lead to a charge of some sort for the FC man.

Zach Eckersley

One final moment that caught our eye came in the final game of Round 1, Castleford Tigers versus Wigan Warriors on Sunday afternoon.

In that game, Warriors winger Zach Eckersley stood out with a fine performance, but he may have a disciplinary concern after a high shot floored Tigers captain Alex Mellor in the second half.