Super League Round 9 is concluded – but the fallout from the weekend may not yet be over when it comes to possible disciplinary sanctions.

After a busy weekend of flashpoints on the field across the seven games, here are the players we think could be in some danger when it comes to possible sanctions from the Rugby Football League on Monday..

Olly Ashall-Bott

The one big flashpoint from the weekend that really caught our eye came on Thursday evening, when Toulouse fullback Olly Ashall-Bott was involved in a big talking point. His shot on York’s Jesse Dee was penalised on the field but there was a feeling that it could have led to a card of some colour. It’ll be interesting to see if it’s on the charge sheet on Monday.

George Lawler

There’s almost certainly going to be a charge heading the way of Lawler after he ended Ligi Sao’s evening early on Friday during the meeting between Castleford Tigers and Hull FC.

Lawler’s tackle on Sao was high and dangerous, and led to the Hull forward failing a HIA early into the contest. That will mean an increased and enhanced charge too as per the operational rules. So expect a hefty charge which could lead to Castleford losing another key man at precisely the wrong time.

Jai Whitbread

It took almost half an hour for there to be a penalty at Odsal Stadium on Saturday when Bradford Bulls faced Hull KR – but the first flashpoint was certainly notable. Rovers forward Jai Whitbread definitely caught Bradford’s Ed Chamberlain with a high arm that was swinging and dangerous. Don’t be surprised if he lands a sanction.

Patrick Mago

The one Wigan player who could be in trouble this week for a high shot is Warriors forward Patrick Mago. In the second half of the defeat at Warrington Wolves on Friday night, Mago caught Kelepi Tanginoa very high indeed. It was penalised on the field – is it going to be punished further on Monday?

Wigan can ill afford to lose any more key men – Mago would be a major absence this weekend.