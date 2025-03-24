While there were plenty of talking points across Round 5 of Super League, it looks set to be a quieter Monday on the disciplinary front this week.

There was, thankfully, a distinct lack of disciplinary flashpoints for the Match Review Panel to consider on Monday morning.

However, there were still a couple of moments that will likely warrant a closer look and potentially lead to a call and a charge or two.

Here are the players we’ve spotted that might be in danger.

Zane Musgrove (Warrington Wolves)

Now, we know what you’re going to say. Musgrove’s late hit that led to a penalty for St Helens on Friday night wasn’t the most aggressive tackle you’ll ever see.

But the very fact it led to a penalty means it will warrant a closer look by the MRP.

There’s a real clampdown on late hits on passers in 2025 and while it might not lead to a huge charge, it could still be a charge of some kind.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Hull KR)

On the same token, it wasn’t the strongest incident you’re ever going to see, and it wouldn’t lead to the prop being given a big charge.

But during the second half of Rovers’ win over Leigh Leopards on Sunday afternoon, JWH did seem to catch a Leigh man late as he was passing the ball.

It didn’t come to anything on the field, and it may not come to anything when it comes to the Match Review Panel.

But you never know..

Harry Newman and Sam Walters

Now, we’re not entirely sure what – if anything – could come of this: but it was the biggest flashpoint of the weekend so we’re obliged to mention it!

There was a definite moment where Newman patted Smith on the head – and Walters definitely appeared to retaliate by shoving Newman away.

It was after the full-time hooter so it may not be looked at by the MRP. It was also a little bit of handbags and not much more. But will it warrant a look?