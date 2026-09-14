The Super League regular season is done and the play-offs are coming – but there are some big disciplinary calls coming out of Round 27.

The Rugby Football League have reduced the chance of players being suspended for the opening round of the play-offs this weekend after freezing the penalty points of all players for the next game at least. That means anyone charged this weekend would have effectively have zero points on their record – meaning only a hefty charge will result in a ban.

But there are still some players who could be in danger. Here’s who we spotted this weekend..

Charlie McKler

It’s an incident that has been shared far and wide across social media, not least by Warrington Wolves themselves. But Charlie McKler’s hit on Romeo Tropis which earned him a yellow card is probably going to land him with a charge.

It’s a thunderous shot without question but in today’s world, under today’s guidelines, it’s an incident that will be picked up by the Match Review Panel without question. There is minimal attempt to wrap, and high contact: all of the warning signs for the MRP and the things they are looking for.

It’ll divide opinion, but we’re expecting to see McKler’s name on the charge sheet on Monday afternoon.

Zak Hardaker

His season is done in terms of action in 2026, but outgoing Hull utility Zak Hardaker may yet have a case to answer after being put on report on Friday night in the win at Leeds.

In truth, it was an incredibly harsh moment on first glance, with Hardaker colliding with Ash Handley as the Leeds captain was in mid-air, leading to Handley falling and landing awkwardly. It’s just whether the MRP decide it’s foul play but because it was placed on report, it means it’s definitely going to be looked at.

Joe Shorrocks

Little doubting that the St Helens forward is going to be charged by the MRP after a high shot on Noah Booth in the first half of the Saints’ victory against the Robins on Friday night.

Cobie Wainhouse

There are two moments of note for the Hull KR forward on Friday night in the defeat at St Helens. The first was perhaps the most noteworthy as he hit Daniel Suluka-Fifita late and without the ball – before he was in the thick of it after half-time too. There will be some scrutiny over the nature of his high tackle on Harry Robertson, too.

Wainhouse is unlikely to play this weekend anyway, but it seems likely he’ll get a charge if the MRP come down strongly enough on it.

Louis Brogan

There was a notable moment in Leigh’s defeat to Wakefield Trinity on Friday night which could yet have ramifications for their play-off plans. In the second half of that game, Louis Brogan caught Jazz Tevaga late, high and without the ball and he was penalised on the field after Tevaga required treatment. It could well be put under the microscope further by the MRP on Monday morning..

Corey Hall

And finally, from that same game, we think Wakefield centre Hall may be in a spot of bother after a tackle on Josh Charnley that saw him lift the Leigh winger above the horizontal. That’s a player Trinity could really afford not to lose..