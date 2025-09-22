The Super League regular season is done and dusted: but there are some big players sweating over disciplinary charges going into the play-offs, which start this week.

That means there are some major calls for the Match Review Panel to make going into the opening round – and that involves the two teams not playing this week, too.

Here are the ones who could be in danger – despite it being a fairly quiet weekend.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Hull KR)

There is no doubting that the big disciplinary talking point of the week surrounded the Rovers forward, who is just one Grade A charge away from a two-match ban – which at this stage, would end his career.

Waerea-Hargreaves’ challenge on Josh Thewlis was high, but there was mitigation in that the Warrington Wolves man was slipping to the ground. It was penalised on the field – but will it lead to arguably the most significant charge of the whole Super League season?

If so, it would have huge ramifications for the play-offs..

Joe Westerman (Castleford Tigers)

It won’t matter for this season, but Westerman was involved in a disciplinary flashpoint during Castleford’s narrow defeat to St Helens on Friday evening, when he caught Tristan Sailor high during the first half. It could well be charged, and it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see it picked up by the Match Review Panel.

Owen Trout (Leigh Leopards)

In a weekend of few incidents, one which may well catch the eye of the Match Review Panel involved Leigh prop Trout during the first half of their win over Huddersfield.

He caught Giants forward George King high but as with the previous incident on this list, there was mitigation in that King was falling to the ground. But it could still result in a minor charge for the Leopards forward.