After six games spread across two weekends, Round 20 of the Super League season is finally in the books.

It was a quieter than usual Monday on the disciplinary front last week, with a decision made for the Match Review Panel to only look at Round 20’s big incidents when all six games have been completed.

That means there were no charges last week – but that will change this week as we very much go back to normal.

Here are the players we think could be in some danger.

Brodie Croft (Leeds Rhinos)

As we mentioned last week, Croft is likely to face a charge when the Match Review Panel sit down to look at the incidents from all six games in Round 20.

Croft was sent to the sin-bin for a trip on Wakefield’s Mason Lino during Leeds Rhinos’ victory at the DIY Kitchens Stadium in the opening game of the round. It’ll result in a charge for sure.

Tyrone May (Hull KR)

It caught many off-guard on Thursday evening when Hull KR half-back May was sent to the sin-bin shortly after Justin Sangare had scored for Salford.

May was shown a yellow card by the referee for what appeared to be dissent, and the nature of that incident may well determine the severity of a charge.

It may well result in the half-back being cited if he has been adjudged to have said something serious.

Gareth O’Brien (Leigh Leopards)

There were a couple of incidents of note for O’Brien on Friday evening as the Leopards produced a stunning comeback to defeat Warrington Wolves.

He was penalised for a high tackle in each half in that game, but it was the one on Jake Thewlis in the second half that caught our eye.

It may well be that O’Brien finds himself in hot water and is potentially charged for making contact with the head.