The Super League players facing bans including Hull KR and Leeds stars

The Super League season has reached halfway, and the break for the Challenge Cup final is here.

But there will still be a nervous Monday morning for a handful of players despite the majority of the competition getting a week off – with numerous disciplinary incidents under the microscope.

Several players – including one or two who are likely to walk out at Wembley this weekend – could have tackles or incidents scrutinised that could lead to a possible charge.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the players the Match Review Panel may well be nudging this week and notifying them they have been charged..

Keenan Palasia (Leeds Rhinos)

The Rhinos prop was involved in an incident during the closing stages of the first half on Saturday in their win over Wakefield that we think will warrant a second review.

Palasia definitely caught Josh Rourke high but it wasn’t dealt with on the field. However, it’s almost certain it’ll be scrutinised on Monday morning and could well lead to a charge.

It wouldn’t be Palasia’s first, either.

James Bentley (Leeds Rhinos)

Another incident that is definitely going to be reviewed is Rhinos forward James Bentley’s challenge that saw him sin-binned late on Saturday.

Bentley caught Wakefield forward Jay Pitts late and off the ball, leading to him being shown a yellow card. Late contact with passers isn’t tolerated: expect at least one Leeds player to get a charge.

Sam Luckley (Hull KR)

There may well be one disciplinary moment of note for Hull KR going into Wembley involving prop Sam Luckley.

He caught George Delaney high during the early stages of the second half of Rovers’ win against St Helens, with the contact enough to ensure Luckley conceded a penalty.

It may not be a charge strong enough to warrant a ban: but it could be a charge.