Round Two of the new Super League season is in the bag, done and dusted: and with it, some hugely significant moments when it comes to the disciplinary process.

There were some big moments that could lead to charges – and potentially suspensions – when the Match Review Panel sit down on Monday morning to review the weekend’s action.

And here are some of the players we think who are running the risk of a call from the Rugby Football League to inform them of a charge..

Mikey Lewis

The reigning Man of Steel looks likely to be missing for Rovers this week anyway given the fact he left Wakefield in a protective boot following an ankle injury picked up in the act of scoring.

But he may yet find himself in hot water with the disciplinary process, too.

Lewis appeared to stamp on Trinity youngster Harvey Smith during their narrow win at the DIY Kitchens Stadium. If charged, that would likely lead to serious repercussions.

James Bentley

Bentley was outstanding for Leeds in their win over Salford Red Devils – but he may yet be cited for an incident in the first half of their victory on Saturday.

The Rhinos forward had a coming together with a Salford player that could yet lead to more consequences.

Joe Shorrocks

Any penalty points allocated to Shorrocks would be increased in this scenario too, if the Salford man is charged.

That is because an offence which leads to an injury that ends a player’s game prematurely – such as the incident involving Croft – brings with it an additional penalty of three points added to a player’s record.

So Shorrocks may stray into suspension territory if he is charged.

Michael McIlorum

The Hull KR hooker was shown a yellow card in the final stages of their win at Wakefield on Thursday for a dangerous tackle that had a hint of a swinging arm to it.

McIlorum’s disciplinary record may count against him in a scenario like this too, and it would be somewhat of a surprise if he wasn’t charged when the MRP meet on Monday morning.