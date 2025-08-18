With only five games and a shortage of disciplinary flashpoints, it could well be a quiet Monday morning for Super League’s Match Review Panel.

With only one player put on report and little in the way of dangerous tackles and moments that will require scrutiny, the charge sheet could well prove to be short this week for a change.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t at least a couple of players who are in some danger.

Here are the ones we think may be running the risk of a charge..

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Hull KR)

There’s no doubting that the big forward will be under scrutiny on Monday morning for the big flashpoint during Hull KR’s win at Wigan Warriors.

His ‘bumper’ carry certainly caught Tyler Dupree high and in the face, with Dupree needing to go off for a HIA that he subsequently passed.

The Sky Sports team suggested Waerea-Hargreaves was ‘lucky’ to avoid any punishment – we’ll find out on Monday whether they were right.

Jed Cartwright (Hull FC)

The forward was caught in an incident during the Black and Whites’ crucial win over Leigh Leopards on Saturday afternoon.

Cartwright definitely caught Bailey Hodgson high and late as he made a run from back-field: and it could well lead to the back-rower being charged.

Leroy Cudjoe (Huddersfield Giants)

There was one incident of note between Sunday’s clash featuring St Helens and Huddersfield Giants – and it was the away team’s captain who was at the centre of it.

Cudjoe was placed on report for a possible crusher tackle on St Helens youngster Owen Dagnall. It certainly looked to be accidental – and Cudjoe is categorically not a player with that kind of track record.

But the fact he was placed on report means he’ll be put under the spotlight.

