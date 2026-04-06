Few rounds provide as much drama as Easter – and Rivals Round had its fair share of disciplinary moments to look back on, too.

The Rugby Football League’s Match Review Panel will have a tough job on Monday morning sifting through the lengthy list of possible disciplinary incidents that could warrant further action.

Here are the ones we think could lead to some potential charges..

Brad O’Neill

Perhaps the biggest disciplinary story of the weekend came in the early exchanges of the Good Friday derby between Wigan Warriors and St Helens.

In that game, the Warriors’ hooker, Brad O’Neill, was put on report after an allegation of spitting was made by Saints forward Jake Wingfield. If proven, that is going to be a significant ban.

It is a story well worth tracking on Bank Holiday Monday.

Mikey Lewis

Elsewhere on Good Friday, Hull KR star Mikey Lewis was penalised for a late hit on Hull FC counterpart Aidan Sezer during Rovers’ victory against the Black and Whites.

It was called on the field – but it may well lead to further action for a late hit on a player without the ball..

Lewis Martin

Another moment of note from the Hull derby on Friday came when Rovers hooker Jez Litten crossed for a crucial score midway through the second half.

There was an almighty blow-up when Lewis Martin appeared to leave a knee in – at least in the eyes of Rovers players including Lewis – as Litten dived over to ground the ball. It was ultimately cleared on the field, though it will be reviewed again to see if there was some foul play. If it was, you can expect a charge.

Ethan Havard

The other Wigan Warriors player that caught our eye – albeit slightly unfortunately – was prop Ethan Havard, who was involved in a nasty head collision with Daryl Clark around the hour mark on Good Friday.

It forced both players off the field, though Clark didn’t require a HIA – but will Havard face further action for the nature of the challenge?