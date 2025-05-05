Magic Weekend is done and dusted for 2025: and it was a couple of days not without huge controversy on the field.

The high tackle laws and the spate of cards we have seen in recent weeks are once again at the centre of attention, with some major disciplinary moments to discuss.

That will be looked at in further detail by the Match Review Panel on Monday morning – who will have some big questions to ask of some players..

Lewis Murphy (St Helens)

The most controversial moment of the weekend without question – or at least the first day. The fact it led to a sin-binning means it will definitely be looked at by the Match Review Panel.

Murphy’s tackle on Alfie Edgell led to plenty of debate after the game, and whether he is officially sanctioned remains to be seen. But it certainly wasn’t the biggest moment of the weekend.

Sam Eseh (Hull FC)

Hull spectacularly combusted in a matter of minutes on Sunday afternoon. Prop Eseh was sent to the sin-bin for a dangerous shot on Matty English, which forced the forward from the field for a HIA.

But it was the nature of the second contact with English, which led to a major brawl, that could be the point of interest here.

Liam Knight (Hull FC)

Then just seconds later, Knight inexplicably hit Sam Hewitt high with a serious challenge as there were just ten seconds remaining in the first half.

It left the officials with no choice but to brandish a straight red – and left Hull coach John Cartwright furious post-match.

Tom Burgess (Huddersfield Giants)

It pales into significance given the events of later in the half, but Burgess is likely to warrant further attention for his high shot on John Asiata, too.

It left the veteran prop in the sin-bin for ten minutes.

Kaide Ellis (Wigan Warriors)

The Wigan forward was penalised on Sunday afternoon for a late hit on Ben Currie.

That could easily be reviewed and merit closer attention by the Match Review Panel.