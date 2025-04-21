Super League’s Rivals Round broke records in terms of attendances and interest – and it also marked a notable first for the 2025 season.

The first red card of the season finally arrived – perhaps unsurprisingly in one of the two big derby matches of the weekend.

And there are a number of disciplinary flashpoints that will no doubt be scrutinised when the Match Review Panel meet on Monday to look at the Bank Holiday weekend’s action.

Here are the players that could find themselves in trouble.

Cade Cust (Hull FC)

The big disciplinary moment of the weekend was Super League’s first red card of 2025, as Hull FC half-back Cade Cust was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Hull KR fullback Arthur Mourgue.

It forced Mourgue from the field for a head assessment, which he passed – and that is good news for Cust as well as the Frenchman. If Mourgue had failed, it would have increased his incoming penalty point punishment.

But even without that, Cust can expect a fairly hefty charge given the fact he was sent off. It will be a strong charge heading his way.

Moses Mbye (St Helens)

The St Helens hooker was sin-binned just before half-time in the Good Friday derby against Wigan Warriors.

His challenge on Zach Eckersley initially went unpunished before being referred upstairs by the video officials, when Mbye was deemed to have hit the Wigan youngster high.

It’s almost certainly going to lead to a charge for the player.

Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards)

The Leigh hooker appeared to catch Marc Sneyd late during the closing stages of the Leopards’ victory against Warrington Wolves on Saturday afternooon.

We know that late contact on half-backs is an offence the game has clamped down on increasingly in recent years. Whether or not it will result in a charge for Ipape remains to be seen: but don’t rule it out.