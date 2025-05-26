The Super League players facing bans including Hull FC, Hull KR stars

We’re now almost at the midway point in the 2025 Super League season, and the action from Round 12 provided plenty of big talking points.

There were big wins for the likes of Hull KR and Wigan Warriors as the pair continue to set the pace at the summit, and the race for the play-offs is heating up too.

But with the Challenge Cup final between KR and Warrington Wolves now less than a fortnight away, are there any players who could be in danger of a possible charge from the Match Review Panel?

We think there are a handful who could be in some jeopardy…

Ed Chamberlain

It was an impressive 26-12 win for Hull FC on Thursday night against Leigh but one of the Black and Whites’ players could be facing a potential charge.

Former Leopards star Ed Chamberlain was involved in an incident late in the game when he caught Ben McNamara high. The half-back was falling into the tackle, which offers some level of mitigation – but there is no denying there was contact with the head.

Chamberlain could well be facing a charge.

Liam Horne

Castleford were beaten 29-6 at The Jungle by Leeds Rhinos on Saturday afternoon, and we could be seeing one of the Tigers players getting some points on his record later today.

Having been dropped from the side already this season, Papua New Guinea international Horne made the sort of impact boss Danny McGuire won’t have wanted early on against Leeds.

Horne committed a professional foul with a trip on a Rhinos man after the ball had gone dead, halting the vistors’ efforts of a quick restart to the set. He saw yellow at the time and spent ten minutes in the sin-bin, but will that be the end of it?

Mikey Lewis

The Match Review Panel are coming down strong on late contact with passers this season – and could that put the reigning Man of Steel in danger of a charge on the back of KR’s 31-12 win at Warrington on Friday night?

It’s highly unlikely Lewis will get enough points to be banned from the incident involving Stefan Ratchford, but it was pretty clear that he caught the Wire half-back late as he cleared the kick.

It’s an incident that will definitely be looked at.