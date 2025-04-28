It may well feel like a throwback to the 2024 season on Monday – with a whole heap of Super League players set to receive hefty disciplinary charges after the weekend’s action.

With plenty of cards, plenty of talking points and plenty of incidents, there are going to be lots of players on a lengthy Match Review Panel charge sheet.

Here are the stars we think could be in particular danger of a hefty charge..

Jack Sinfield (Leeds Rhinos)

There were three huge moments to speak about in Friday night’s game between Leeds and Hull KR. The first saw Jack Sinfield sent to the sin-bin for a dangerous hit on a Rovers player.

While two other players were sent off, Sinfield’s yellow didn’t particularly seem too different on the face of it. You can expect the Rhinos half-back to be landed with a charge on Monday.

Sauaso Sue (Hull KR)

As will Rovers prop Sue for his hit on Sam Lisone. Whether we like it or not, Sue’s red card for a shot on Sam Lisone did fall foul of the revised and tightened head contact rules: though there is some debate to be had about whether it should have been red or yellow.

But direct contact with the head at high force, even with Lisone clearly dropping, will provide grounds enough for a strong charge.

Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos)

And like Sue, there’s a debate to be had about whether Handley’s challenge on Arthur Mourgue passed the threshold for a red card.

But one thing is for certain. His tackle was late and with plenty of force – and like the Rovers prop, that’s going to lead to a charge for an influential player for Brad Arthur’s side.

Mason Lino (Wakefield Trinity)

Wakefield half-back Mason Lino will also be in some trouble, you would imagine. He was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle on Catalans youngster Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet in golden point.

Liam Knight (Hull FC)

And the final player that caught our eye this weekend is Hull prop Knight, who was sent to the sin-bin for a late hit during their defeat to Wigan Warriors.

As we said at the beginning.. it’s going to be a long rap sheet this week!