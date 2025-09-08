With just two rounds to go in the Super League season, things are heating up – and every single disciplinary incident is now crucial with a whole heap of players on the brink of suspensions.

Any ban at this stage of the season could well prove to be crucial, too – with the big games and the play-offs just around the corner, too.

And after a blockbuster round with some huge stories on and off the field, here are the players we think could be in danger of a possible charge after Round 25..

Luke Thompson

We think the Wigan Warriors prop could be in danger on two fronts this week following the derby against his former club, St Helens, on Friday night.

There was an incident midway through the second half when Thompson caught Moses Mbye late and off the ball, resulting in the Saints getting a penalty. That will almost certainly be looked at.

But nine minutes before that, there was another flashpoint when Thompson was penalised for a high tackle on his former team-mate, Jonny Lomax. It didn’t result in a sin-bin: but it may well result in a charge for sure, we think.

Luke Yates

He’s been one of Warrington’s standout players amidst a difficult few weeks, but Yates could well be running the risk of a charge after the weekend’s action.

His incident with Tesi Niu during the Wire’s loss to Leigh Leopards was placed on report which means it’s automatically going to come under scrutiny.

There is a fair argument it was head-on-head contact with Niu but it could yet constitute dangerous contact. Should Yates get a charge, he’ll get an increased amount of points too because Niu failed his HIA in the early stages of the second half of the game.

Jordan Rapana

It was far from the most notable incident of the Hull derby on Sunday but FC star Rapana definitely looked like he caught Mikey Lewis high and late in the build-up to Rovers’ first try. Rapana also caught Jez Litten high midway through the second half, too.

It’ll be interesting to see if he’s charged – but there’s one FC player who is definitely going to be hit with a charge of some kind, you would suspect.

Yusuf Aydin

Hull prop Aydin is definitely looking at a charge of some kind following the hip drop tackle on Hull KR’s Arthur Mourgue in the early stages of the second half.

Aydin definitely left the ground in trying to tackle Mourgue and he could have caused serious harm to the Frenchman. Fortunately, Mourgue was able to play on but the sin-binning Aydin got was certainly merited.

He’ll face a nervous wait to see if it’s a charge – and indeed a suspension.

Jack Ashworth

It’s also possible that a third Hull player is cited, with prop Ashworth coming under scrutiny from Sky Sports’ Jon Wells for his clash with Mikey Lewis in the closing moments of the derby.

Wells labelled Ashworth ‘disgusting’ after appearing to drop an elbow towards Lewis’ face. It remains to be seen whether he faces disciplinary action.

Elliot Minchella

You can consider it a banker that the Hull KR captain will be hit with some level of charge after his shoulder charge on young Hull FC winger Lewis Martin in the same game. He’s got no disciplinary points on his record, so a ban is probably unlikely – he would need a Grade D at least. But it will almost certainly be cited.