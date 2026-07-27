Rivals Round brought plenty of action on the field – and there were also some huge disciplinary moments that are going to come under scrutiny in the coming days.

With one red card and a plethora of big disciplinary flashpoints, the Rugby Football League’s Match Review Panel will be very busy on Monday morning as they sit down to review what’s happened.

With incidents from all the big derbies, there is likely going to be a pretty hefty charge sheet when the details are released on Monday at some stage.

Here are the ones we think are in particular danger!

Joe Batchelor

Our first incident from the weekend comes in the Hull derby – with Hull FC forward Joe Batchelor potentially in trouble after his high tackle on Arthur Mourgue in the early exchanges. It wasn’t the only moment from that game, too..

Karl Lawton

We also think there may be a case to answer for Rovers forward Karl Lawton, whose high tackle on Lennon Clark in the early stages of the second half could be worth a closer look.

Tyrone May

They’re already without one talismanic half-back in the shape of Mikey Lewis – could their other be in some trouble too? May clashed with Harvie Hill in the second half after a coming together between both sets of players, and he did appear to strike Hill in the face. It will be fascinating to see if that produces a significant charge..

Harvie Hill

That was all instigated by a tackle from Hill in which he appeared to catch Tom Davies late and high – and it’s almost certainly going to lead to the Hull FC forward being charged.

Taylor Kerr

Onto Friday night and the original derby between Wigan Warriors and St Helens. It was a triumphant night for Matt Peet’s side on the field, but they may well be sweating over a couple of players moving into their next derby with Leigh Leopards on Friday.

One is Taylor Kerr, who caught Jake Davies high in the early stages of the derby.

Oli Partington

One player Wigan could really ill afford to lose is star forward Oli Partington. However, his high shot on Jack Welsby in the derby on Friday night was penalised on the field, and it’s probably going to warrant a closer look by the Match Review Panel.

Matty Storton

Naturally, the one charge you can almost guarantee this week is Wakefield forward Matty Storton. His horrendous challenge on Alex Mellor against Castleford Tigers on Friday led to the Trinity man being sent off. It’s going to probably produce a hefty charge – which will likely mean a suspension, too.

Toby King

Finally, we’re finishing with Warrington centre Toby King. He hit Owen Trout off the ball with a pretty blatant and late effort in the early stages of the Wire’s defeat to Leigh Leopards on Saturday. He’ll be another one sweating!