It’s been a busy few days in the world of Super League – and there is bound to be a fair bit to discuss for the Match Review Panel on Monday morning.

There have been a couple of hugely controversial and significant disciplinary flashpoints over the entirety of Round 14, and there were a couple of incidents you may have missed too.

Here are the players we think could be in a bit of danger of a charge – starting with a fairly obvious one.

Ben Garcia (Catalans Dragons)

It’s not really up for debate that the Catalans captain is going to be getting a call on Monday informing him of a hefty charge. He will likely be facing a tribunal on Tuesday evening.

His red card featured not one, but two moments of madness as he punched Rovers captain Elliot Minchella before appearing to catch Mikey Lewis in the subsequent melee, too. He’ll be put on the sidelines for a good while.

Davy Litten (Hull FC)

It was a disappointing night for Hull on Friday evening – and young outside back Litten may well end up with a charge after a high tackle on Castleford’s Alex Mellor during their defeat to the Tigers.

It’s definitely one to keep an eye out for.

Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors)

The Warriors prop was involved in a tackle 15 minutes from full-time on Saturday evening, when he caught George King high close to his own line.

King was falling as he went to ground and while it was checked over by the video officials and deemed to be just a penalty, it may well warrant a further look on Monday morning.

Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity)

The Wakefield fullback was involved in a flashpoint in the early stages of the first half at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Sunday afternoon which could well lead to a charge. He tackled Darnell McIntosh high and around the head as the Leigh winger looked to make a break.