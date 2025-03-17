The quarter-final line-up for this year’s Challenge Cup has been locked in – with one very notable shock following the weekend’s games.

Hull FC’s defeat of Wigan Warriors will go down as one of the biggest shocks the cup has seen in recent years, with few giving the Black and Whites a chance against the all-conquering reigning Super League champions.

And there will be a few key disciplinary decisions to be made from that game, as well as from some of the other clashes taking place over the weekend. Here’s the ones that caught our eye.

Jordan Rapana (Hull FC)

Perhaps the biggest call of the weekend was involving Hull FC star Rapana, who was at the centre of a flashpoint leading up to the opening try of their win at the Brick Community Stadium.

Rapana appeared to catch Adam Keighran high and late in the build-up to Zach Eckersley’s try. It remains to be seen whether or not the FC star will get a call from the Match Review Panel.

And speaking of Eckersley, he’s another that might be in a fraction of trouble..

Zach Eckersley (Wigan Warriors)

The Wigan youngster was another involved in a potential disciplinary issue during that surprise result on Saturday evening.

Eckersley, like Rapana, appeared to catch an opponent high with a potentially dangerous tackle, with Hull’s Tom Briscoe the man in question.

Will it lead to a charge?

Aaron Pene (Leigh Leopards)

Another disciplinary moment that caught our eye came in the final match of the weekend, as Leigh Leopards booked their place in the quarter-finals with victory over Batley Bulldogs.

Leopards forward Aaron Pene, back in the side, may have a nervous wait on Monday though after catching a Bulldogs forward high and late.

He’ll have to wait and see whether or not he is hauled before the disciplinary panel.

