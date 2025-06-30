Round 16 of the Super League season wasn’t the most chaotic in terms of disciplinary flashpoints, but there were still a couple of incidents that may warrant a closer look on Monday morning.

The Match Review Panel will assemble as always to take a look at those incidents and everything across all six games.

We’d wager it won’t be a huge charge sheet and there won’t be any hefty punishments this week but, here are the players we think could be in a spot of bother of at least a charge.

Robbie Mulhern (Leigh Leopards)

Friday’s game between the Rhinos and the Leopards passed by pretty incident free, but there was one moment that caught our eye in the first half.

That came when England prop Mulhern definitely caught Leeds half-back Brodie Croft late as he cleared a kick. It’s undoubtedly the one offence that is clamped down more than most this year – meaning it wouldn’t be surprising if it was looked at.

Cade Cust (Hull FC)

A difficult one this – but one we think the Match Review Panel may at least take a glancing look at.

Cust was involved in a tackle that left Warrington’s Connor Wrench needing treatment after being cut open. Replays showed Cust came in and made contact with his knee to Wrench’s head – which was definitely without malice.

But it’s whether the nature of Cust’s body motion is judged to be reckless. If it was, he could get charged.

Mason Lino (Wakefield Trinity)

Similar to Mulhern on Friday, Wakefield half-back Lino took Mikey Lewis out off the ball as he chased a kick during Hull KR’s win against Trinity.

It will be put under the microscope and examined further for sure.

Kobe Rugless (Salford Red Devils)

Rugless’ initial two-week loan spell at Salford is actually up now, but he may yet get a charge after a high shot on St Helens youngster Owen Dagnall on Sunday. It produced a penalty, and it may yet lead to further consequences.