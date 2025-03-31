There were a number of flashpoints during Round Six of the new Super League season which could lead to a busy Monday on the disciplinary front.

There were an increased number of yellow cards, which automatically leans to more investigation from the Match Review Panel into those incidents.

But even away from those, there were some tackles and moments that could definitely lead to charges. Here are the players we think are in real danger this week..

Innes Senior (Castleford Tigers)

The Castleford winger was shown a yellow card on Thursday evening in the defeat to Hull FC for a hit on Cade Cust that was adjudged to have been dangerous.

Will it be enough to warrant a charge?

Amir Bourouh (Hull FC)

One of two Hull players in danger this week could be hooker Amir Bourouh.

He was shown a yellow card for a dangerous tackle in the win at Castleford Tigers, one which you would imagine will definitely be put under the microscope on Monday morning.

Liam Knight (Hull FC)

The Hull FC forward was involved in a flashpoint midway through the second half of the Black and Whites’ win at Castleford on Thursday, when he caught a Tigers defender high and late.

The incident was reviewed and Knight conceded a penalty but you suspect it would be a surprise if the Match Review Panel did not take a closer look this week.

Keenan Palasia (Leeds Rhinos)

Arguably the most controversial disciplinary call of the weekend came at Warrington when Leeds forward Keenan Palasia was sin-binned in the closing stages.

Palasia made contact with the head of Warrington forward Lachlan Fitzgibbon, though there was some debate about where the initial contact was.

But the fact he was sin-binned mean it will definitely warrant a look on Monday. Will he receive a suspension?

Tyler Dupree (Wigan Warriors)

Midway through the first half as Wigan thumped a weakened Salford side on Sunday, prop Dupree was sin-binned against his former employers for a high hit on Red Devils youngster Nathan Connell.

The visitors were unhappy it was only a yellow from referee Chris Kendall, and replays didn’t look favourable for Dupree, either.

Further action from the Match Review Panel wouldn’t come as a surprise.