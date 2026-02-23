Super League Round 2 was a chaotic one filled with shocks and big surprises – and some pretty significant disciplinary flashpoints, too.

A number of the competition’s top players will be facing nervous waits on Monday morning to see if they have been charged with offences that could leave them facing a ban going into this weekend’s fixtures.

Here are the ones we think are in most danger..

Adam Keighran

We’ll start with a fairly obvious one this week – with Wigan centre Adam Keighran almost certain to be in hot water for the horror tackle that led to him being sin-binned for the second consecutive game.

Keighran caught Will Pryce high, late and with real intent and it was no surprise after watching the replays that he was shown a yellow card. It seems highly likely he’ll face further action, too.

Liam Knight

The Hull FC prop will be under the microscope for his behaviour in the closing stages of Hull’s defeat to Wigan Warriors, we think.

He was involved in a tip tackle that was instigated by Knight on Wigan forward Sam Walters that saw him sent to the sin-bin. That will lead to further action in all probability.

Liam Horne

Another incident that caught our eye came in St Helens’ narrow victory over Leigh Leopards on Friday night, when Liam Horne caught a Saints defender with a pretty strong high shot. Owen Trout was also pinged for a high tackle too that could warrant a further look, while Bailey Hodgson forced Deon Cross off for a HIA too – making it a nervous Monday for the Leopards..

Elliot Minchella

Lastly: will Rovers captain Elliot Minchella fall under the scrutiny of the Match Review Panel?

There was a big flashpoint in the first two minutes of the World Club Challenge when Minchella appeared to use his elbow in the tackle – and it certainly caught the eye of Brisbane star Reece Walsh, who took exception to it. Minchella was penalised for the incident too.

Will the MRP deem it worthy of further punishment?