The first half of Super League’s split weekend may well have been quieter in terms of games, but there were still some disciplinary incidents that caught our eye.

There were a couple of real moments of interest that will be looked at by the Match Review Panel on Monday, and could well lead to at least one or two charges despite there only being three matches.

Here are the players we think may be in trouble…

Brodie Croft (Leeds Rhinos)

The Leeds half-back was sent to the sin-bin in the early exchanges of Thursday’s defeat at Wakefield Trinity for an incident that will definitely be reviewed on Monday morning.

Croft blatantly tripped Trinity half-back Mason Lino and is almost certain to get a charge of some description when the Match Review Panel meet to review the weekend’s incidents.

Will it be enough for a ban? Unlikely, as Croft doesn’t have any points on his record. But a charge can’t be ruled out.

Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos)

The second Leeds player who may be in a touch of bother in our eyes is centre Harry Newman.

He definitely caught Wakefield centre Oliver Pratt very high during the latter stages of that pulsating game at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Thursday night. It will definitely be looked at in more detail on Monday morning.

Aidan Sezer (Hull FC)

It was a moment that went unnoticed from the match officials on Saturday afternoon as Hull FC were beaten by Huddersfield Giants but their half-back, Aidan Sezer, may well be in trouble.

He quite clearly took out Giants fullback George Flanagan off the ball – and that’s the type of incident which often results in a charge this year. Expect Sezer’s name to be on the list when the charges are published on Monday afternoon.

Jack Farrimond (Wigan Warriors)

The Wigan half-back may be in trouble for an incident during their win over Catalans Dragons. He caught youngster Leo Darrelatour during the clash at the Brick Community Stadium.