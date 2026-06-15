It’s been another big weekend in Super League – and there have been some big disciplinary talking points to get stuck into on Monday morning, too.

With no fewer than three players put on report across the duration of Round 14, it automatically means the Rugby Football League’s Match Review Panel is going to be busy looking through all the incidents.

Here are the players we think could be in real danger..

Riley Dean

The Bradford Bulls half-back would appear to be in some trouble after being placed on report during the second half of their loss to Leigh Leopards on Sunday afternoon.

He was involved in an incident in which he definitely appeared to make dangerous contact with Leigh fullback David Armstrong, which left the Leopards man in a heap on the floor.

If he made contact with Armstrong’s head, it’s entirely possible he will get a charge of some sort. Which would be a huge blow for the Bulls, without doubt.

Amir Bourouh

Another player put on report over the weekend was Hull hooker Amir Bourouh – who could be treading the line between a charge and a very serious ban.

Bourouh was the third man into a tackle on Huddersfield’s Mathieu Cozza during the Black and Whites’ win against the Giants on Saturday afternoon. It looked a nasty tackle, and it will definitely be scrutinised in closer detail.

The real question is where Bourouh’s contact was. If it was below the knee, then he’s going to be in big, big trouble.

Bailey Hodgson

Another player from Sunday’s game which closed out Round 14 that may be in some disciplinary jeopardy is Leigh Leopards stand-in centre Bailey Hodgson.

Hodgson was penalised in the latter stages of the game for a hit on Bradford’s Phoenix Steinwede off the ball. It’s the kind of incident we’ve seen charged a lot this year, and it could put him in hot water.

Joe Shorrocks

The first player put on report over the weekend came right back on Thursday, with St Helens forward Joe Shorrocks seemingly in some trouble.

It was difficult to gauge exactly how dangerous or high the contact on James Bentley was in the second half of Warrington’s win over the Saints, but it was severe enough to leave Bentley down and needing treatment.

It would appear as if Shorrocks is going to come under some scrutiny on Monday morning – and that could lead to a charge.