There may have only been one game played among Super League clubs over the last few days: but Saturday’s Challenge Cup final threw up some interesting disciplinary moments.

That means there will likely be some charges coming out of the game at Wembley Stadium, with three incidents in particular that caught our eye.

Here is a look at the players in particular who could be in trouble…

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Hull KR)

There is perhaps a school of thought that had Waerea-Hargreaves’ tackle on Paul Vaughan early in the game on Saturday afternoon been in a regular Super League game, it could have led to more action.

Whether that proves to be the case, nobody will really ever know. But there’s a good chance that the Match Review Panel will have a look at the high shot in question on Monday morning.

Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves)

It looked fairly innocuous at the time but the very fact Currie caught Mikey Lewis high during the first half on Saturday means it could be well put under further scrutiny.

It was the tackle which led to Lewis kicking a penalty to put Rovers 2-0 up on the day – a moment which obviously proved decisive in the grand scheme of the final scoreline.

Will it lead to any further punishment? We’ll have to wait and see in that regard.

Sauaso Sue (Hull KR)

Now, it’s important to stress that nothing has been proven in regards to an allegation from Josh Thewlis of spitting against Sauaso Sue.

But because he was put on report, it’s automatically going to be looked at. And if proven, it could prove to be a hefty mistake for the big forward.

He would likely land a serious charge if the allegations were upheld and proven. We’ll just have to wait and see what materialises.