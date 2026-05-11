The Challenge Cup semi-finals are done and dusted for another year – and they were certainly full of action-packed incidents that could have ramifications for the return of Super League this week.

With disciplinary flashpoints aplenty in both games over the weekend, there will be plenty for the Rugby Football League’s Match Review Panel on Monday to discuss.

Here are the players we think could be in danger..

Mikey Lewis

We think there are not one but two incidents concerning the Hull KR half-back that could fall under the microscope on Monday after an incident-littered afternoon for Lewis.

First and foremost, his high tackle on James Bentley as part of an afternoon-long battle between the pair will definitely be reviewed again. He didn’t miss, and he’ll likely have a charge against him.

But will Lewis also be scrutinised for the late tackle on Ewan Irwin shortly after that moment with Bentley? The MRP don’t like late contact on passers.. Lewis could be in big trouble.

James Bentley

We can’t not cover the other side of that battle on Sunday afternoon. Bentley was in the thick of it himself and he was penalised for a high shot on Lewis in the latter stages of the first half.

There was some mitigation, as Lewis appeared to be slipping – but it could still be a charge for the Warrington Wolves forward.

Elliot Minchella

Back to Rovers, and this time their captain. His tackle on Danny Walker prompted a huge melee, with Warrington’s players clearly feeling as though there was malice in the tackle from Minchella.

Referee Liam Moore penalised him on the field, but said there was mitigation. However, will it show up something different when put under the microscope and on closer review?

It didn’t look great..

Alex Walmsley

The big incident of the weekend definitely came on Saturday. Many expected Alex Walmsley to receive a card of some colour after his heavy hit on Junior Nsemba – which led to a huge coming together.

In the end, it was just a penalty, and the MRP may agree that was a sufficient enough punishment. But if they disagree, the nature of the tackle could mean it’s a big charge for the England international.