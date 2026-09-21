The opening round of the Super League play-offs had plenty of drama – with some big disciplinary calls for the RFL to make on Monday morning that could impact this week’s games.

The two red cards across the games are the headline-grabbers but even beyond that, there are some big talking points, and some big decisions to be made.

We will start with the two obvious calls – but here is everyone who could be in danger..

Emre Guler

The big talking point of the disciplinary round-up this week is undoubtedly the threat of a ban for Emre Guler that could prematurely end his season for Wakefield Trinity.

Guler was shown a straight red card for striking out at Leigh’s Owen Trout in the second half of Trinity’s win against the Leopards on Friday night. He will get a slightly reduced sanction – by one point – due to the fact he was shown a red card, and his own head coach thinks there should be no further punishment.

But we wait to see whether or not the MRP agree. If they don’t, there is the real threat of Guler not being involved on Saturday night at Wigan.

Peta Hiku

And on the same token, Hull KR centre Peta Hiku is in some danger for the exact same offence. Of course it doesn’t matter too much in the immediate term, this one – Rovers’ season is over.

But it does seem possible that they will be without Hiku for the start of next season after he struck out at George Williams at the start of the second half against Warrington.

Joe Ofahengaue

His season is over – but Leigh prop Joe Ofahengaue could well accrue some significant disciplinary points that will carry over into next season after a late hit on Mason Lino in the defeat at Wakefield on Friday night.

It was penalised on the field early on and set the tone for the remainder of the game. It wasn’t the most serious incident you’ll ever see – but it’s still possible Ofahengaue will be charged.

Mike McMeeken

Wakefield’s influential captain could be in danger.

He was placed on report as half-time approached on Friday night for a tackle on Leigh fullback David Armstrong that left him needing attention. McMeeken was placed on report too – which means that the incident in question is going to get a real look under some scrutiny from the Match Review Panel.

It’s one of several nervy Trinity disciplinary decisions.

Matt Davis

There was another player put on report in the first half of Friday’s game too: outgoing Leigh forward Matt Davis. He was involved in a tackle on Tom Johnstone that was referred for further investigation by the match officials as half-time approached, with Johnstone left needing medical treatment. Fortunately, he was able to carry on and finish the game.

Tom Johnstone

The England winger himself may be on the charges sheet that emerges on Monday at some stage – after he was caught up in a notable moment in the second half.

Johnstone caught Umyla Hanley late and without the ball – but with all penalty points frozen going into the play-offs, it’s almost certain the winger won’t have done enough to warrant a big enough sanction that would trigger a suspension.

Albert Hopoate

The one Warrington incident which really caught our eye involved centre Albert Hopoate.

With Warrington already a man up, Hopoate conceded a penalty for a high tackle on Hull KR half-back Mikey Lewis which definitely will be looked at closely. Enough to trigger a ban? Probably not. But a charge? Likely.